Kobe Bryant Once Called Out Media After Finding Out About New Lakers Coach Through 'Woj Bomb'
The world of professional sports in the United States can be tumultuous at times for athletes. "Breaking news" has become a race amongst media correspondents. For modern day journalists, being the first to a story is like the gold standard of reporting. This competitive environment stems from the need to stand out in a crowded industry, where immediacy often takes precedence over analysis and accuracy.
As the digital age continues to transform the way news is consumed, social media platforms like X have intensified this urgency, allowing reporters to instantly share updates with millions of followers. Legendary now-former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski built a remarkable career at the network. His signature breaking news announcements, nicknamed "Woj Bombs," captivated the basketball community as he was the first to reveal a number of blockbuster hoops stories.
Sometimes being an insider can also have its drawbacks because the athletes involved with these stories don't always like the fashion in which they are being reported on. Ramona Shelburne, a longtime NBA insider with ESPN, recalled a conversation with Kobe Bryant that took place after the Los Angeles Lakers appointed Mike Brown as their head coach. During this discussion, Bryant implied his dissatisfaction with learning about the hiring through an article authored by Wojnarowski, who was toiling for Yahoo Sports at the time.
During an interview with Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Shelbourne revealed that Bryant had words for her after hearing about the addition of Brown to their locker room.
“I remember Adrian was at Yahoo, and he broke that Mike Brown was gonna be the Laker coach, he broke it, and Kobe — we were not email — we did not have that connection yet. But Kobe, the next time I saw him, he goes, ‘Hey — I should not be reading about our next coach on Yahoo. You guys step it up,'” Shelburne said.
We have seen events like this take place all throughout the NBA as the world of reporting has become such a cut-throat business as of late. There have been a number of NBA players that have been traded and the first person to let them know was none other than social media. Due to the fast paced reporting that takes place on the internet it has even made it hard for front-offices to make business dealings and giving their player the common curtsey of a phone conversation regarding their future.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Could Surprisingly Make Reclamation Project Key Rotation Piece