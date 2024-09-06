Kyle Kuzma Believes Lakers Gave Up on Him Too Early
The Los Angeles Lakers have seen all sorts of players come through the historic organization and many of them have left with a championship ring to their name. One of the recent players to play for the Lakers and win a ring is forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma spent four seasons with the Lakers after being traded to Los Angeles in a draft-day deal. He became an important member of the squad and helped them win the title in the 2020 season.
However, following the 2020-21 NBA year, Los Angeles traded Kuzma to the Washington Wizards as part of a big deal that had them acquire Russell Westbrook. Kuzma's fit with the Lakers came at a head and he seemed to thrive while in a larger role with the Wizards.
But it seems that Kuzma still thinks about his time with the Lakers. During an interview with Naveen Ganglani of ALL-STAR Magazine, Kuzma revealed that he believes Los Angeles gave up on him a little too early.
“For sure, 100 percent. I think it’s tough because they kind of gave up on me,” Kuzma told All-Star Magazine’s Naveen Ganglani. “They gave up on that team too a little too early. Rob [Pelinka] panicked a little bit. But you know in the NBA, things happen fast, you never know what’s going to happen next. It’s always like a revolving door so we had a tough, tough stretch so it happens.”
The Lakers broke up a title roster to try to bring in more star power, Westbrook, and it failed miserably. They lost out on all their depth and it has hurt them over the last few seasons.
Kuzma likely wouldn't have shown the progress in his overall game if he had stayed in Los Angeles so it was a good split between the two sides. He got a chance to show what he could do with Washington and the Lakers were able to rid themselves of a player that they had wanted to trade for a little bit.
There have been rumors about a potential reunion this offseason but so far, nothing has come to fruition. Bringing Kuzma back would be interesting and a sign that Los Angeles made a mistake trading him in the first place.
But he would give them a versatile, shooting forward, something that they currently lack on their roster. It remains to be seen if Kuzma will return to the Lakers but he clearly still remembers what it was like being a member of the organization.
