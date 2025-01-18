Lakers Continue to Be Top Trade Destination For $30M Veteran: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking around the NBA for some additional help for their roster. They are a team that thinks they are another good move away from truly contending for a title.
Trading for Dorian Finney-Smith wasn't the roster-altering move that is going to make them a lock to make the playoffs, let alone win a title. They still need help at guard and at center.
Without D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers need some help with playmakers. They have to find guys who can create shots for others on the court. LeBron James has had to take on a bigger duty with that, and so has Austin Reaves.
Center is also a spot that they could be looking to upgrade. They could either find someone to start next to Anthony Davis or someone to back him up.
One target who they have been linked to is Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas is someone that a lot of teams are looking at because he comes off the bench for one of the worst teams in the NBA.
According to Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers continue to show interest in him. It sounds like Valanciunas is showing interest back in Los Angeles as well.
LA would certainly be a good spot for Valanciunas to land. He is good enough that he can start next to Davis or still come off the bench.
Valanciunas gives the Lakers some shot-blocking and rebounding, something they don't have when Davis is off the floor. He is also on a very modest contract, which makes making a deal for him easy.
Of course, there are other teams that are looking into trading for Valanciunas. The Warriors were also listed as a team inquiring about his services.
The Wizards are in a position where they will likely take the highest price offered to them for him. Valanciunas would give a contending team a lot of value.
The Lakers have their eyes on some other players as well. Now that it's just a few weeks before the deadline, they are going to be more aggressive with their calls to other teams.
Valanciunas is averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists so far this season.
