Lakers All-Star Eyeing 2028 LA Olympics Encore After Winning Gold in Paris
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis made their grand return to the international basketball stage this summer in Paris, as two critical components of Team USA's fifth straight Olympic gold medal-winning club. James started every game and was named the tournament's MVP, en route to his fourth Olympic medal overall and his third gold.
Davis pretty quickly emerged as the Americans' best center, but 2023 MVP center Joel Embiid was awarded the starting five gig by head coach Steve Kerr for much of the tournament. Protecting Embiid's ego may have been the primary reason Kerr didn't make him ride pine in most games, but by the end of the U.S.'s run, Davis was playing more minutes than either Embiid or Miami Heat All-Defensive center Bam Adebayo.
Though James, already the league's oldest active player, would be 43 by the time the Olympics move to Los Angeles for the 2028 games, Davis would be "just" 35. While that could be a bit over-the-hill for a center, three of the most important Team USA additions this summer were 35 or older: 39-year-old James, 36-year-old Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry, and 35-year-old All-NBA Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst indicated on his podcast "Brian Windhorst And The Hoop Collective" that he, for one, expects Davis will attempt to suit up for Team USA at the 2028 L.A. Olympics, although he'll be well into his NBA dotage.
Team USA bested Team France, 98-87, in the gold medal game for the second straight Olympics. Windhorst believes that the club, led by All-Defensive San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, could prove to be a major threat for several Olympics to come.
"The point is: The French have really good young players and Team USA’s best players were all in their mid-to-late 30s. Even AD is [31]. AD said: ‘I’m going to be there for LA,’ and I was like, ‘OK you’re going to be [35], let’s see.’”
Davis enjoyed his healthiest NBA season in 2023-24, appearing in a personal-best 76 contests. Although his jumper outside the post appears to have abandoned him, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product remains one of the league's most lethal defenders, and pretty deadly interior scorer, to boot. How those skills will age in four years remains to be seen.
