Lakers News: LA Has No 'Plan B' After Dan Hurley Rejects Head Coaching Job Offer
The Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to pivot from their alleged top head coach preference, University of Connecticut Huskies coach Darvin Ham, who apparently turned down a six-year, $70 million contract offer from L.A. to stay in Storrs, where he's been offered a new six-year, $50 million deal.
Speaking on his podcast "Buha's Block," The Athletic's Jovan Buha reflected on how the Purple and Gold could proceed from here.
“In talking to different people today, there has not been a clear Plan B for the Lakers from this situation," Buha said. "I thought that this was likely going to just be a five-day interlude and the Lakers would go back to the JJ Redick well and try to circle back and mend fences and just go back and make him the front runner or the favorite or whatever term you want to use again and that would be the likely outcome. But in having conversations with people in and outside of the organization today it has been a mixed bag in terms of what is the Plan B.”
Redick, a 15-year NBA vet, is now a well-regarded podcaster (he cohosts his own show, "The Old Man and The Three," as well as a newer series with All-NBA Lakers forward LeBron James) and ESPN/ABC commentator. He had been the team's presumed favorite head coach contender prior to the advent of Hurley. New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego, said to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' preference to take over their own coaching vacancy, has spoken with Los Angeles brass multiple times about the gig.
More Lakers: 2-Time Kobe Bryant Finals Rival Claims Hall of Famer Was ‘Lucky’