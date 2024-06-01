Lakers News: Is Keeping This Non-All-Star in Summer Trade Talks A Mistake?
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some major roster changes this summer, following a 47-35 finish to their 2023-24 season and a first round playoff elminiation in five games by the Denver Nuggets. To wit, L.A. even let go head coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons. He led the club to a Western Conference Finals berth, albeit in a much shallower West, during his debut year with the franchise.
But just how different will the Purple and Gold get on the court?
As we previously reported, though the Lakers will look to improve their personnel both via trade and free agency, the team is hoping to hold onto shooting guard Austin Reaves, its third-best player, who's currently signed to an absolute steal of a four-year, $53.8 million deal.
Sources inform Jovan Buha of The Athletic that Reaves' two straight seasons of solid postseason play "have affirmed his fit" alongside aging All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Though some pundits (including yours truly) expected Reaves to take a massive leap in 2023-24 and potentially even make his case for Most Improved Player consideration this year, the 6-foot-5 wing out of Oklahoma instead had a good-not-great third pro season. Appearing in all 82 games for L.A. (but only 57 starts, as Darvin Ham tinkered with his lineup), Reaves averaged 15.9 points on .486/.367/.853 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night.
Is this the right move? Reaves is the best non-All-Star player on the Lakers' roster, and at age 26 theoretically still has plenty of room to grow as a player. He's a solid scorer and shooter and a good passer, on a team-friendly deal. Beyond the Lakers' three movable future first round draft picks, Reaves is the best asset on the team not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Could the Lakers even acquire someone like, say, Dejounte Murray if all they're willing to offer in a deal is D'Angelo Russell? Time will tell.
