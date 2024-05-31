Lakers Stance on Trading Austin Reaves This Summer Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will head into the 2024-25 season with a new head coach, but will they also be shaking up their roster? The end of the current NBA season is rapidly approaching, which will then open the way to a summer that includes the NBA Draft, free agency, and several marquee trades.
After a season in which the Lakers disappointingly failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs, they could try to add some better upgrades in the offseason, or even leverage some of their current players to bring in a superstar.
One player the Lakers do intend to keep though is Austin Reaves. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have avoided using Reaves in trade talks and his playoff performances have solidified his role on the team. Since his breakout season last year, Reaves has established himself as both a key player and face of the Lakers organization.
During the 2022-23 season, the former undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma jumped to average 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His performance earned him a four-year, $54 million contract extension.
Those numbers climbed once again this past season to 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He's been even better in the playoffs, averaging nearly 17.0 points per game in both seasons. His ability to come through for the team in these important games has only added to his value with the organization.
Barring any surprise decisions, expect Reaves to remain with the Lakers going forward and not be a part of trade talks with the team. The Lakers will have several other roster decisions to make before next fall, but they appear confident with where they stand on Reaves.
More Lakers: If LeBron James Leaves as Free Agent, Could All-Star Forward Replace Him?