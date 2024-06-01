Lakers News: LA Now Out on Trading for East All-Star?
The Los Angeles Lakers could go big game hunting this offseason. Acquiring a third star is still in the books for the Lakers, and the Lakers brass will do all they can to land one if one becomes available. We've heard the names linked to L.A., including Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine.
LaVine has been linked to the Lakers for the past year or so, and while he'd be quite the third star to acquire, the Lakers may not be interested anymore. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers intrigue of LaVine has seemed to die down steadily. Buha said in his latest mailbag episode of his podcast Buha's Block.
"Now, I did hear during the season that Zach was "intrigued" by the potential of being a Laker. And that was around the time the Zach to LA rumors started … Now, could those talks be re-visited this summer? I don't know. I'd guess not. I think if you look at what the Lakers need, he checks some of the boxes. But he is a step down from Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young tier. Maybe even a couple steps down," Buha said.
LaVine's to L.A. was rejuvenized when he was spotted at Bronny James' pro day. LaVine greeted both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were also in attendance.
The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade the two-time All-Star; however, the sales price was way too high. However, that price may have significantly decreased as the calendar turned to June. NBC Sports Chicago K.C. Johnson reported on Saturday.
This is a trade both the Bulls and LaVine want, so going into this summer he is back on the trade market but at a "significantly" lower price, said K.C. Johnson.
"I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don't think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they're open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I've reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly. As I've said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course," Johnson writes.
The 29-year-old is coming off another injury-riddled season that only saw him play 25 games, where he put up 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc. LaVine reportedly wanted to be traded to either the Heat, 76ers, or Lakers; however, it's hard to see any of those teams taking on LaVine's salary at this point. Nonetheless, with his decreased asking price, the Lakers could step their toes back in the LaVine water this summer.
