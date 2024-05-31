Lakers Less Likely To Trade For Star Guard Following Representation Change
Entering the summer, the thought has been that the Los Angeles Lakers could look to add another star player to the mix to pair alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles has always been about the star players and the team will be armed with three first-round picks to use in any trades.
However, the likelihood of them going after another star has faded of late. Guard Donovan Mitchell is likely to stay in Cleveland, guard Zach LaVine is too injury-prone for L.A. to consider, and another target just changed their representation which could change everything.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young changed his representation to CAA from Klutch Sports. Klutch has been associated with the Lakers for years and according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, it has given pause to rumors about Young heading to Los Angeles.
“Young has been linked to the Lakers for a while, though some around the league believe his switch of representation from Klutch Sports to CAA earlier this month has decreased the odds he lands in Los Angeles if he becomes available. (James and Davis are two of Klutch Sports’ most notable clients.) Regardless, it’s unclear if every key Lakers’ stakeholder would want to aggressively pursue him.”
If Young is off the table, the Lakers will need to look elsewhere to land a star. However, the issue is that there aren't many on the market right now.
With this being the case, the Lakers may elect to go down the depth route once again. If they can upgrade the supporting cast around James and Davis, maybe they will have a better chance to win next season.
No matter how the front office decided to upgrade the team this offseason, they have a lot of work to do. This team isn't too far away from being true contenders but it will take creativity to go them where they want to go.
More Lakers: Pelicans Wavering on When to Use Traded First Round LA Draft Pick