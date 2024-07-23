Lakers News: LA Rookie Snubbed from NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Teams
Los Angeles Lakers first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht did not make the first or second All-Sumer League teams. Although Knecht had himself quite the performance in the Las Vegas portion of the Summer League, the voters did not recognize him as one of the 10 best players.
Knecht failed to make either team, while Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
The MVP of the Summer League averaged 21.8 points per game, while Knecht put up similar stats, averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three on 7.7 attempts per game. The rookie guard from Tennessee struggled to find his footing in the California Classic but quickly found it once the team touched down in Sin City.
Knecht showed why he deserved to be a top pick in the NBA Draft and could be one of the best players in this draft class. The 23-year-old could play a vital role for JJ Redick's Lakers, and it will be interesting to see how Redick will use Knecht in the upcoming season. If all pans out for the rookie, he could be a top-eight player in the rotation.
Knecht has all the tools to be just that and more for L.A. with his ability to score on all three phases and, more importantly, knock down shots while all the attention will be on the big two in LeBron James and Anthony
Davis.
The No. 17 overall pick could be a critical piece that turns the Lakers from pretenders to contenders.
More Lakers: Did Bronny James Show Enough in Summer League to Make Lakers Rotation?