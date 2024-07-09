Lakers News: LA Two-Way Player Enjoys Big Summer League Start
New Los Angeles Lakers two-way player Armel Traore had an encouraging start for the club's Summer League team.
In the Lakers' 108-94 Saturday loss to the Sacramento Kings, Traore scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and pulled down three rebounds across just 13 minutes off the bench.
Traore drew the start for the team's second California Classic game, a 92-68 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. He notched 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor (1-of-3 frm deep) and 6-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed seven boards, and dished out one assist in 18 minutes.
Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, the 6-foot-8 French forward, 21, is reveling in the moment, and has been shining especially on the defensive end of the court.
“I’m blessed to be here, and thankful. I drew up with a dream to play in the NBA, and now I’m with the Lakers," Traore said.
The multifaceted defender is happy to guard players "one through five," he noted, per Trudell. "I just try to do what the coach wants me to do, and do my best."
Guard Quincy Olivary and center Colin Castleton are the Lakers' other two-way signings this year.
Next up for Los Angeles is its final California Classic matchup, against the Miami Heat's Summer League squad, on Wednesday. The action then shifts to Las Vegas, where L.A. will play three more games with this squad.
More Lakers: Paul George Picks New 76ers Number to Honor Kobe Bryant