Lakers' 2020 Title Run to Be Featured in Disney Documentary on NBA Bubble: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers 2020 title brought together a city in a massive time of need. While the world was dealing with the tragic events of COVID-19, the Lakers' run to winning it all helped some fans deal with the stress of the real world.
In addition to the pandemic going on, racial issues were stemming from police violence, almost putting the title run in jeopardy. But the NBA players came together and decided that being in the NBA bubble gave them a bigger platform than if were we out in the world separately.
Now, a few years later, Disney and ESPN are reportedly developing a documentary for a behind-the-scenes look into the NBA bubble. This would certainly highlight the Lakers winning the championship and could be an exclusive look into how things were within the bubble.
The NBA created the bubble at Walt Disney World to give the players enough space to live day-to-day while also being able to finish out the season. Many didn't believe that it could work out but the players pushed through despite it being a massive challenge for many.
After the fact, players said that it was a tough test of mentality to be in the bubble since it was absent from the real world. Only toward the end were family members allowed to enter the bubble but there was extensive COVID-19 testing going on daily.
To the credit of the league, no positive tests came up while players were in the bubble. They isolated everyone very effectively and the season was able to resume after a pause.
There is no word on when this documentary will come out but this will be a great chance for fans to relive the title. The seasons after the 2020 title haven't gone the way anyone would have hoped but the 2020 team remains one of the more popular in Los Angeles history.
