Lakers Add Draft Pick, Veterans in 3-Team Trade for G League Affiliate
The Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate squad in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, have announced via a press statement that they've shipped out returning NBAGL player rights to forward Joirdon Nicholas to the College Park Skyhawks, G League affiliate to the Atlanta Hawks, and South Bay's 2025 first, second and international draft selections to the Dallas Mavericks' NBAGL affiliate, the Texas Legends.
In return, South Bay is acquiring the returning player rights to a 2024 NBA G League Draft first round pick, forward Chris Silva and center Jake Stevens.
This marks the biggest Lakers trade of the offseason so far... technically. Granted, it is also the only Lakers-associated trade of the offseason so far, highlighting a curious commitment to the club's current roster from L.A. general manager/team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
This article will be updated...
More Lakers: LeBron James Claps Back at Kwame Brown's 'No Skill' Slander