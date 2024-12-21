Lakers' Anthony Davis Passes Kobe Bryant on All-Time LA List
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis made history on Saturday during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings.
Davis has passed all-time great and legend Kobe Bryant for 5th place all-time blocks in Lakers history.
Davis passes Bryant and now has half his career blocks in the purple and gold. Entering Saturday's contest, Davis was tied with Bryant on the all-time Lakers block list with 640.
It took Davis only six seasons and 297 games to move into the top-five list for L.A.. This should come as no shock, as Davis is arguably the best defender in the league today and one of the better rim protectors of all time.
Davis has averaged 2.2 blocks per game for the Lakers and has averaged 2.3 blocks overall in his career. Davis ranks 26th all-time in blocks with 1,761, with two more blocks than Serge Ibaka and 10 fewer than Elvin Hayes prior to Saturday. Davis has been a three-time NBA blocks leader in 2014, 2015, and 2018.
Overall, Davis has played in 762 regular season games and is an all-time defender. In addition, Davis is an all-time talent. In his 13-year career, Davis has been a nine-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA First Team member, and a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Davis is the only player to have won the NBA championship, NCAA Div-I championship, Olympic Gold Medal, and FIBA World Cup.
Davis has had one heck of a start to the 2024-25 season, averaging 27.5 points per game, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 26 games and 35.3 minutes of action.
The Chicago native was the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky. In his first and only season in Kentucky, his resume is unmatched: He was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, National College Player of the Year, NCAA Blocks Leader, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and SEC Player of the Year, to name a few.
In the Wildcats' six NCAA Tournament games, Davis averaged 15.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game, leading the team to its eighth NCAA championship.
The Lakers have themselves an all-time great in their hands, and we'll see if they can provide him with some help as we approach the trade deadline in February 2025.
