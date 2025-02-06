Lakers Aren't Worried About Mark Williams' Past Injury Concerns
The Los Angeles Lakers made another blockbuster deal in the late evening, landing center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Williams now gives the Lakers an athletic, rim-protecting center in the lineup, something that the team was desperately missing.
While the Lakers did land Williams, it is not without any risk. The big man has dealt with some injuries throughout his career and there is a concern level about them.
However, Los Angeles doesn't seem too concerned and believes that his injury days are behind him.
"One knock on Williams early in his career has been availability. He has played in 84 out of a possible 212 games through his first two and a half seasons with the Hornets (39.6%). Los Angeles is confident in his medicals, sources told ESPN, and Williams' recent back and foot injuries never required surgery, sources said."
When healthy and on the court, Williams has been great for the Hornets. Williams has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
The former Duke product is exactly what the Lakers have been searching for and he could be a massive addition to this team. Williams can serve as a legitimate lob threat for point guard Luka Doncic and forward LeBron James on the offensive end of the floor.
More news: What's Next For Lakers Following Massive Trade For Mark Williams?
Los Angeles wouldn't have traded as much as they did if they didn't believe his injury concern was behind him. The Lakers moved multiple draft picks to land Williams, along with wings Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish.
This is quite the haul for Williams but the Lakers seem to believe that he is the missing piece for the team. Los Angeles is trying to win another championship this season while also securing a plan for the future of the franchise.
Williams will play a vital role in both plans, with Los Angeles looking to find a nice balance between it all.
