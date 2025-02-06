Lakers' Rival Acquires Jimmy Butler in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of LA Matchup
It finally happened.
Jimmy Butler has been traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The full details of the trade is a five-team deal that includes the Detroit Pistons.
The Warriors land Butler, the Heat land Andrew Wiggins, and a protected first-round pick, the Utah Jazz wind up with Dennis Schroder, the Toronto Raptors add Kyle Anderson, and the Pistons will end up with Lindy Waters III of Golden State and Josh Richardson of the Heat.
Moments after the deal was reported, Charania announced that Butler would also be signing a two-year, $121 million extension, making him a member of the Warriors through the 2026-27 deal. Butler declined his 2025-26 player option to make way for this deal.
Butler has been disgruntled with Miami for about two drama-filled months featuring trade rumors, suspensions, and walking out of practices, among other events. It is safe to say that a new start with a new team will be best for the six-time All-Star.
With all the assets in limbo for Golden State, they will be at a heavy disadvantage during their next game, which happens to be less than an hour after the Butler trade was announced.
With less-than-ideal schedule timing for the Warriors, they play the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers will still be without the newly acquired Slovenian superstar but seemed to look fine in Tuesday evening’s pounding of the Los Angeles Clippers sans Luka Doncic.
L.A. won the contest 122-97 in an ‘away’ game matchup in Inglewood. In their first game with Doncic watching from the bench, it was business as usual for LeBron James dropping 26 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Even his son Bronny was feeling it in his six minutes of play draining his first-career NBA three-pointer.
In a game that is not likely to feature Doncic nor Butler, fans can expect both of them to be at the Lakers and Warriors final meeting of the regular season on April 4.
Butler will be a great asset to the Warriors as he is a career 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game player.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.