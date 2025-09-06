Lakers’ Austin Reaves Decision Could Greatly Impact His Future in LA, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have a tough decision when it comes to Austin Reaves. They would like him to be part of their core for years to come, but he might not want to stay in LA.
Reaves would be eligible to make more money if he tested the free agent market and decided to leave Los Angeles. He might make the move to leave the Lakers.
If the Lakers want more of a defensive-minded guard to play next to Luka Doncic, the Lakers would have to sell Reaves on a bench role. That would be a tough sell, according to one insider.
Lakers insider isn't bullish on Austin Reaves staying in Los Angeles
Lakers insider Jovan Buha talked on his show, Buha's Block, about whether or not Reaves is likely to stay in Los Angeles. He doesn't seem confident it will happen.
"If the Los Angeles Lakers want to keep Austin, I don’t see how you can sell him on a bench role," Buha said. "If they’re moving Austin to the bench, that is shifting things toward him potentially being elsewhere next summer.”
The Lakers got bounced from the first round of the playoffs last season in large part due to poor defensive play from the backcourt. They allowed the Timberwolves to drive into the paint too easily.
Los Angeles signed Marcus Smart in free agency to help with that. It's unlikely that he starts, but the Lakers could look to add a defensive guard next offseason.
The Lakers might look to trade Austin Reaves before they lose him for nothing
If Reaves is planning on leaving Los Angeles, it would be smart for the Lakers to explore a trade so that they don't lose him for nothing. They should try to get whatever assets they can in return for him.
The rest of the NBA likes what Reaves can do, especially on the offensive end of the court. He showed last year that he can not only score the ball at a high level, but his playmaking improved as well.
Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
