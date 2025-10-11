Lakers' Austin Reaves Makes Bold Prediction on LeBron James' Future
The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James playing for them yet again this year. This is his NBA-record 23rd season in the league, and he's still one of the best 15 players in the league.
James was named second-team All-NBA last season, so he still has plenty left in the tank. Yet, James clearly takes everything year by year once the season ends.
More news: What is Sciatica? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Injury for Lakers
Austin Reaves knows just how good James still is, as he sees him every day in practice. He had a bold prediction that he thinks James should go for.
Austin Reaves Thinks Lakers Forward LeBron James Should Go for 30 Seasons Played
Reaves had a little bit of fun when James emerged to finally speak to the media, saying he should set a record by playing for 30 seasons, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"You got another five seasons in you," Reaves told James.
"Why not six or seven, get to 30?" McMenamin chimed in.
"Yeah, set a record!" Reaves said.
More news: ESPN Analyst Takes Shot at Lakers’ LeBron James After Injury News
"I already set a record," James grinned.
James is certainly good enough to play for another three or four years, but Father Time is undefeated. Playing another seven seasons in the league would be borderline impossible.
It also doesn't seem like James would even want to play that long, even if he could. He wants to spend more time with his family and watch his kids play basketball.
The Lakers Will Let LeBron James Play for Them as Long as He Wants
Even though trade rumors swirled around James during the offseason, the Lakers will keep James on the roster for as long as he wants to play in Los Angeles.
They love what James has done for the franchise, including helping them win the championship in the bubble back in 2020. They hope he can help them win another one in the next couple of years, too.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.