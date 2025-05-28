Lakers' Austin Reaves Offseason Plans Reportedly Known as Contract Nears End
The Los Angeles Lakers know that they need to make some serious improvements to the roster this summer. Time is running out on LeBron James's career, so they need to do the best that they can to maximize the time that he has left.
Losing in the first round of the playoffs is not what the Lakers expected to do. After adding Luka Doncic, they were expected to make a deep playoff run.
Austin Reaves has been a big topic of conversation because of how bad he was in the playoffs. His offense cratered, and he was picked on on defense.
Read more: Lakers Going After Brook Lopez Would Be Massive Mistake
Because of that postseason performance, Reaves has been rumored to be a possible trade candidate. His contract would allow the Lakers to get a really good defensive player, which is what they need.
Even if he doesn't get traded this summer, he has a chance to become a free agent next offseason. It looks like he will be testing free agency, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
If he were to extend with the Lakers, he would make far less than he could if he declined his player option and explored free agency. It makes sense for him to explore some other opportunities.
That could be a big reason why the Lakers would try to trade him this offseason. It would make sense to try to get something for him now as opposed to losing him for nothing in a couple of years.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard Reveals Major Reason LeBron James Isn't Unanimous GOAT
The Lakers love the scoring that Reaves is able to give them, but they need more defense, given how the rest of the roster is set up. They have enough scoring, they just need more defense.
While it seems like the Lakers want to keep Reaves, things can change later this summer. They don't have a lot of cap space to sign free agents to help fix roster holes, so trades are the only way to make meaningful changes.
This past season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Get Unfortunate Update on Myles Turner Free Agency Availability
Lakers' LeBron James Receives Major Contract Update Ahead of Free Agency: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.