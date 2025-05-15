Lakers' Austin Reaves Trade Likelihood Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the best teams in the league following their acquisition of Luka Doncic a couple of weeks before the trade deadline. Instead of keeping that momentum into the playoffs, they faltered in the first round.
Perhaps the biggest reason that the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in that series is because of their poor defense. They weren't able to handle the Wolves on that end of the court.
In order to do that, the Lakers might need to make some moves with their current roster. Austin Reaves' name has been brought up as a potential person to trade.
Read more: How Achilles Recovery Technology Changed in the Last 10 Years Since Kobe's Injury
Reaves is a good player and has shown that he can be an offensive force, but he was not very good in the playoffs against the Timberwolves. The Lakers might need someone who can play better defense.
Despite the rumors, it doesn't seem like the Lakers will actually decide to move on from Reaves. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, teams are skeptical that the Lakers will actually make him available.
Reaves is on an excellent contract, which makes him very attractive for the Lakers to keep. He is someone that has proven he can carry the offense, at least in the regular season.
The issue is finding some players who can help on the defensive end of the court, which is going to be the Lakers' top priority in free agency.
More Lakers news: Lakers Job Post Seemingly Takes Shot at Luka Doncic
Los Angeles needs to find a center who can protect the rim better than Jaxon Hayes. He was thrust into the starting role after they traded Anthony Davis for Doncic.
Myles Turner is projected to be the top center in free agency, but it's very likely that the Pacers will work out a deal to keep him. That means the Lakers might have to cook up a trade to get a center.
During the regular season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. In the postseason, those numbers dropped to 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Jayson Tatum Achilles Injury Compared to Kobe Bryant by Lakers and Celtic Fans Online
Lakers Only Have One Path to Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.