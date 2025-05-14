Lakers Job Post Seemingly Takes Shot at Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers fans were disappointed with the play of Luka Doncic in the playoffs. Specifically, his effort on the defensive end of the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic was constantly picked on in that series, and he was not able to live up to the task. He looked out of shape, which is part of the reason why Nico Harrison traded him from the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks got lucky and won the draft lottery, so their fans are celebrating. Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to find a way to maximize the talents of their new face of the franchise.
Read more: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Wants to Talk With Anthony Davis This Summer
As the Lakers start to get into offseason mode, they are looking for a new head strength and conditioning coach. They want someone who can help the entire team maximize their potential.
However, the job post seems to take a subtle shot at Doncic and his inability to stay in shape.
Part of the description in the job is "motivating players and holding them accountable for their work in the weight room." That sounds like a veiled shot at Doncic.
JJ Redick talked about the fact that Doncic was not "in championship condition", so they are looking for someone who can help him be in that kind of condition for the first time in his career.
Conditioning and a commitment to winning are two of the big reasons why Harrison decided to jettison Doncic from Dallas, despite the fact that he led the team to the Finals a year ago.
More Lakers news: Lakers Could Move Austin Reaves For Incredible Trade Return
The Lakers will not be a contender to win an NBA championship until Doncic gets in better shape. Other teams will continue to attack him just as the Timberwolves did.
It's not just about his conditioning, either. His effort on the defensive end needs to increase. If he fights hard on that side of the ball, things will be a lot better for this team.
Perhaps LeBron James will help Doncic work out this offseason. Instilling part of his work ethic into Doncic would certainly help.
After he was traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers’ LeBron James Has Simple Reaction to Mavericks Getting First Overall Pick in NBA Draft
Lakers Could Solve Roster Problems With Former Luka Doncic Teammate
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.