How Achilles Recovery Technology Changed in the Last 10 Years Since Kobe's Injury
It was devastating for Los Angeles Lakers fans when Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles. He did so back in the 2013 season, and it signaled the end of his prime.
After that injury, he was never able to be the same. He lost his athleticism and explosiveness, both of which were key parts of his game. Quite frankly, it signaled the end of his career.
Bryant suffered this injury over a decade ago. Since that injury, technology has evolved over the years to make Achilles tears not be the death sentence that it once was for players' careers.
Even though there have been some instances in which a player's career was not the same after this injury, there are more recent examples of players being just as effective as before.
The most recent example of a superstar suffering this injury and returning to normal is Kevin Durant. Durant suffered this injury while he was playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
After missing his first year with the Brooklyn Nets, he returned from his injury and continued to be an elite scorer. Even now with the Phoenix Suns, he is one of the best scorers in the league.
Jayson Tatum is the most recent superstar to suffer this injury, tearing his Achilles in Game 4 against the New York Knicks. He will not only miss the rest of the playoffs, but he likely will miss all of next year, just as Durant did.
Durant isn't the only player to suffer a torn Achilles in recent years and still be a great basketball player. Klay Thompson also suffered the same injury.
While Thompson isn't quite the same player he was before, he is still one of the best shooters in the game. He was also over 30 years old when he suffered his injury.
It's good news for other players who have suffered this injury that technology has evolved. If future Lakers players suffer this injury, they should be able to make a full recovery, which is always the goal.
