Jayson Tatum Achilles Injury Compared to Kobe Bryant by Lakers and Celtic Fans Online
The NBA seems to be seeing more Achilles tears in recent years. For whatever reason, it seems that NBA players are suffering this devastating injury, especially late in the year.
Jayson Tatum is the latest victim of this terrible injury, tearing his Achilles in Game 4 against the New York Knicks. Not only is he finished for the rest of the playoffs, but he will likely miss all of next year too.
Los Angeles Lakers fans are very familiar with this injury. It's the same injury that Kobe Bryant suffered back in the 2013 season, also late in the season.
Tatum idolized Bryant growing up, calling him his favorite player as a kid. Now that he has suffered the same injury as his idol, fans have compared the two getting the same injury.
Some fans noted that Bryant was able to take free throws after suffering his injury, while Tatum had to be carried off the court. Others compared how both pushed their bodies to the limit in pursuit of winning.
Bryant is one of the most beloved Los Angeles Lakers players of all time. Fans in Los Angeles love him, but a whole generation of NBA players grew up loving him, too.
It's a shame that Tatum had to suffer the same injury as his idol, but it's something that he knows he can get throug because Bryant was able to do the same.
Bryant was never the same after his injury because he was torwards the end of his career. Tatum is in the prime of his career right now, as he is just 27 years old.
Tatum can still be one of the best players in the NBA once he comes back, although it will be an entire year before he is able to return to the basketball court.
This might be the one thing that Lakers fans and Celtics fans can agree on: Achilles injuries stink. Lakers fans know what the team is going through, and now Celtics fans have to learn how to deal with it, too.
