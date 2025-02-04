Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade to Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers have made the blockbuster trade of the decade as Luka Dončić is now on the Lakers and Anthony Davis is now the big man of the Dallas Mavericks.
As fans globally were perplexed, shocked, excited, and even saddened in some cases as a result of this historic team-swap, players shared their emotions as well.
One player in particular, whose professional career and personal life is heavily impacted from this move, is Anthony Davis.
After an Instagram post proclaiming his love for the city, fans, and the organization he won a championship with in 2020, Davis spoke to reporters donning Mavericks gear for the first time about his feelings after the blockbuster move.
"I was shocked," said Davis, "I was at home, about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call"
Davis, a known movie-buff, had no idea that the next plot twist in the basketball world would result in him moving to Texas.
"I was in shock obviously. I had no idea that was happening, but now, I'm kinda over it and ready to play with Dallas."
Davis was also asked about what the initial conversation with Maverick's general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd was like.
"Obviously excitement, Nico believes in me and what I can add to this team," Davis said.
Davis also recounted how he believes he will bring a ring to Dallas.
"We were both truly really excited about what we can do and think we have a great opportunity to win a championship."
Davis is in the midst of averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals this season as he transitions to the next chapter of his career.
He, along with Max Chrsitie and Jalen Hood-Schifino will be missed by Lakers faithful.
Dončić on the other hand is averaging 28.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds this season after leading the NBA in scoring last year. Coming off of a Finals run, his future looks bright in the City of Angels.
