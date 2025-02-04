Even NBA 2K Wouldn't Let Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers are the talk of the NBA world. People around the league are still confused about how they were able to acquire Luka Doncic.
Doncic is a top-five player in the league and is still just 25 years old. He isn't in his prime yet, and trading him for Anthony Davis was a no-brainer for the Lakers.
Davis is 31 years old and has a history of injuries, although he has been pretty healthy over the last two years. It's a trade that is so lopsided, that other teams are still in shock that this even happened.
This trade is something that shouldn't have been able to happen. The Mavericks should have been able to get much more in return for Doncic than they did.
In fact, this trade is so lopsided that not even NBA 2K would allow it to happen.
It's clear that Doncic wasn't untouchable. What's even more surprising is that The Mavs actively went to the Lakers and started conversations as opposed to the other way around.
The Mavericks wanted to be out of the Doncic business for whatever reason. Their conditioning concerns and his commitment to the game questions were enough to let him go.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are the happy beneficiaries of this move. They get to have a top-three player on the roster for the next ten years or so.
Doncic will also be motivated to prove Dallas wrong. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get in the best shape of his life at the end of the season and into the next offseason in order to do that.
The Lakers are now in a position to be a title contender for years to come if they make another move. They still need to make one more move to get a starting center.
If they are able to do that, the Lakers will be in a position to contend this year, too. Getting some rim protection is crucial for them to play well in the playoffs.
