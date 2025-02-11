Lakers Beat Jazz, How Many Points Did Luka Doncic Score?
Monday night was a historic night for the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the first of many nights in which Luka Doncic would be playing for the team.
After not having played since Christmas Day, Doncic finally returned from a calf injury on Monday. He initially thought he might be able to make his return on Saturday against the Pacers, but he waited until Monday.
It's amazing that Doncic is even on the Lakers. It took the most shocking trade in NBA history for him to even come to Los Angeles.
The Lakers sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas in return for Doncic. Davis got hurt in his first game with Dallas and will be out for a month.
There were questions about how well LeBron James and Doncic were going to fit together on the court. Both of them are ball-dominant players.
It ended up working well, for at least one night. Doncic was knocking off some rust, so it should be even better in a few games when he's back in rhythm.
Doncic had 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first game as a Laker. He hit 5-14 shots and played just 24 minutes.
James was the leading scorer for the Lakers, pouring in 24 points. The Lakers beat down the Jazz 132-113 and continue to be one of the hottest teams in the league.
The Lakers have now won ten of their last eleven games. That win moved them up to fourth in the Western Conference standings, and they have a real shot to get to the second seed.
Los Angeles should only get better in the next couple of weeks once Doncic starts to get more comfortable playing with the team. They still have to address the starting center position, though.
After failing Mark Williams' physical, it looks like Jaxson Hayes is going to be the starter for the rest of the year. Perhaps they can get a buyout center to help off the bench.
So far this year, Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
