Hornets Plan to Challenge Lakers’ Failed Physical Exam of Mark Williams
The Charlotte Hornets are expected to explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers' failed physical assessment of center Mark Williams.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The Lakers rescinded the Williams trade on Saturday night after he failed the physical, and L.A. saw signs of long-term damage to his body.
The Hornets reportedly withheld some of Williams' medical information from the Lakers during the trade process. According to L.A., they rescinded the trade because there were too many red flags on their physical report.
The deal between the Hornets and Lakers, which took place on Wednesday night, centered Mark Williams from the Hornets. In return, L.A. was sending out guard Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, the 2031 first-round draft pick, and a pick-swap.
Williams was supposed to be the starting big man for the Lakers after they traded away Anthony Davis in exchange for Luka Dončić.; however, that will no longer be the case for L.A.
They will remain without a premier big man for the rest of the season, which does not help their odds of winning a title this season. Because of that, the Lakers will likely resort to the buyout market in the coming weeks to find a big man.
Williams, who stands at seven feet tall and appeared in 22 games (19 starts) for the Hornets this season, is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.0 minutes.
It is unclear what this means in the long term, but the NBA will do their diligence, and we should hear from them soon.
Knecht, Reddish, and the two picks are in possession of the Lakers (for now).
