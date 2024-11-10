Lakers Being Linked to $40 Million All-Star Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the new NBA season with a record of 5-4. They've been more competitive than most people believed they'd be, especially with the team bringing back essentially the same roster from last season.
Los Angeles still has the ultimate goal of winning another NBA title at the forefront but with this current group, it could be tough. They are expected to be very active at the NBA trade deadline as they try to bring more talent into the equation.
One name that has been linked with Los Angeles for a long time is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. LaVine is a two-time All-Star but has seen multiple injuries derail his career in recent years.
However, when healthy, he is one of the better scorers in the NBA. The Bulls are in a strange place as they are expected to move on from LaVine and possibly center Nikola Vucevic as well.
Jamal Collier of ESPN reported the news.
"Chicago is still expected to explore trade options for both LaVine and Vucevic later in the season, sources told ESPN, but the focus now is for both players to rebound after disappointing 2023-2024 seasons."
This is where the Lakers could come in and help Chicago by taking LaVine off their hands in a trade. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report also believes that Los Angeles should look into a potential deal.
"If the Lakers hope to join that class of heavyweight title contenders, they may have to look outside the organization for help. They could do worse than starting their search in the Windy City."
The biggest issue with LaVine is his contract as he is owed $43 million this season.
He also has two more years left on his current contract, including a player option that is worth $48.9 million. But LaVine could help Los Angeles be more competitive over the next season or two while they still have LeBron James on the team.
He would create a big three with James and Anthony Davis to combat some of the other star-studded rosters in the NBA. His ability to play with the ball and off of it could help the Lakers offense, taking some of the burden off James.
In seven games this season, LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He is shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line, a career-best for him thus far.
It remains to be seen if the Lakers will ultimately make a move for LaVine but he could be a decent option to put themselves more into title contention.
More Lakers: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in First G-League Game?