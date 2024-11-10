Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in First G-League Game?
The South Bay Lakers played their first game of the season but in this contest, they had some extra eyes on the contest. Rookie guard Bronny James made his G-League debut on Saturday night against the Salt Lake City Stars.
After spending the first part of the season with the Lakers, James was moved down to the G-League to begin honing in on his development. He played throughout the game and provided a spark for the team in multiple areas.
His final stat line for the game was six points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help get the win. James' shot showed that it was still a work in progress as he went two-for-nine from the field.
After the game, the rookie spoke about the experience playing in the G-League. He highlighted that he was just excited for the chance to play.
"I've seen all the buzz from me going to the G," James said. "It's just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I'm just excited for it."
James has been subject to all the outside noise and drama that comes with being the son of LeBron James. However, he has handled it extremely well and has shown that he just wants to play basketball.
Having James on the roster caused the game to sell out completely within 24 hours of the announcement. Going forward, the G-League will have more eyes on them due to James playing.
Salt Lake head coach Steve Wojciechowski weighed in on having James in the G-League.
"It's one of the great stories in basketball," Salt Lake coach Steve Wojciechowski said of Bronny James. "When you see him out there, it's exciting. It's exciting for the G League, and it brings eyeballs to our league. And we have one of the best leagues in the world. Maybe the third-best league in the world, after the NBA and EuroLeague. And it's really the future stars of the game. His story is bringing attention not just to South Bay but the league in general and for the guys who play in the league."
Los Angeles believes that James will indeed become an impactful player at the NBA level down the line. He has some work to do but the team seems like they will give him every opportunity to succeed at a high level moving forward.
