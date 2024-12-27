Lakers Being Linked to De'Aaron Fox as Landing Spot Amid Trade Rumors: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline as the front office looks to put this roster into position to make another title run. Los Angeles has looked decent at times this season but the team needs more talent to get themselves into a true place of contention.
Los Angeles has a few draft picks to work with in trade talks as well as some other assets. The Lakers have the chance to either go for the big swing or just simply add around the margins.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, the Lakers owe it to their two star players to give them a real shot at a title. There are a few star-level players who could entice the Lakers, including guard De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.
Fox has seemed to be unhappy with the Kings of late and it has sparked all sorts of trade speculation. On a recent episode of Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective, Tim MacMahon of ESPN mentioned the Lakers as a possible landing spot for Fox.
"If he does ask out, San Antonio and Houston—keep an eye on those two. I've heard Lakers, but it's hard for me to tell how much of that is just people jumping to conclusions because he's a Klutch client. And then I've heard Miami with the Bam [Adebayo] connection there.'
If the Lakers were to land Fox, it would certainly push them closer to being a title contender. Fox is one of the more talented players in the entire NBA and he could give this team the third star that they have been searching for.
Fox has averaged 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season for the Kings. He has also shot 33.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line, one of the higher marks of his career.
Pairing Fox with James and Davis could give the Lakers a true chance at another title. It would also give Los Angeles a star to put with Davis once James retires in the next year or two.
The deal would likely require the Lakers to part with most of their picks, if not all available ones. Additionally, it would cost them some young players.
This would certainly be an interesting move from the Lakers and one that may not come easy. Due to the rivalry nature between the Lakers and Kings, Sacramento could find it tough to move with Fox to Los Angeles.
Either way, this will be something to watch in the coming weeks before the trade deadline.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Makes Bold Claim About Successes in NBA Amid Ratings Decline