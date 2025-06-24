Lakers Biggest Need Revealed Heading Into NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers can officially start their offseason with the NBA Finals in the rearview mirror. They have to figure out a way to build around Luka Doncic to maximize his skills.
After acquiring Doncic this season, the Lakers are going to try to make another run at the championship next year. They believe they have a lot of great players on the roster.
Still, they have some pretty glaring needs that came into focus after losing a first-round series against the Timberwolves this season. Defensively, they have to get better.
Read more: Comparing Tyrese Haliburton Achilles Tear to Lakers' Kobe Bryant
The Lakers have a clear need to upgrade the center position this summer. They might be the team that needs a center the most in order to compete in the playoffs.
Los Angeles had to lean on Jaxson Hayes as the starting center for the second half of the season after trading Anthony Davis away. While he was serviceable, the Lakers need someone better.
The Lakers don't have a lot of cap space to get a new center, however. If they are going to upgrade that center spot, they have to get one via a trade.
There are going to be some teams that will be looking to trade some centers, including the Celtics, the Nets, and the Trail Blazers. They need to explore those options in great detail.
Los Angeles could look at drafting a center anyway. They still need some options at the center spot to backup whichever guy they bring in to be the starter.
More Lakers news: Lakers News: NBA Analyst Suggests Luka Doncic's Close Ties to Mark Cuban Hurt His Conditioning
The Lakers are a really good team, but they have to get someone who can protect the rim and make up for the defensive mistakes that the backcourt will make.
Los Angeles is going to make that a top priority this summer as they look to become a title contender in what is an incredibly competitive Western Conference.
A couple of big trades have already happened this offseason. More are going to happen as teams try to navigate the luxury tax rules and both tax aprons.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Gruesome Leg Injury
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.