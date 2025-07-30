Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands $193 Million All-Star for LeBron, Bronny James, More
A new LeBron James trade pitch would see the Los Angeles Lakers bring in a major consolation prize.
Moving on from the James experience would be a risky proposition from the team, albeit one Los Angeles appears to already be preparing for as it reconfigures its future around five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, who at 26 is a whopping 14 years younger than the soon-to-be-41-year-old James.
More news: Lakers Taking Major Swing to Ensure Luka Doncic Signs Extension This Summer
James appears to have grown frustrated by two straight seasons of five-game, first-round playoff exits, albeit with very different supporting casts. In fairness, his own exorbitant contract coupled with his defensive limitations and health issues have been a big reason L.A. has fallen short of late.
He may not quite be the player he was during his four-time MVP prime, but James remains a potent offensive juggernaut who can be at least fitfully motivated on the other end — he just can't summon that All-Defensive Team energy for big minutes in the playoffs, and is a perpetual injury risk thanks to his age.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has pitched a wild deal that could see James and son Bronny return to the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick way back in 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers, while giving Doncic a young, Kyrie Irving-esque All-Star backcourt partner going forward.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Forward LeBron James, guard Bronny James and save $24.1 million
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Point guard Darius Garland, combo forward De'Andre Hunter, wing Max Strus
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, point guard Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
The deal would have some benefits for Cleveland, beyond getting back into the LeBron James business. As Swartz notes, the Cavaliers would be able to duck under the league's punitive second luxury tax apron, opening up $5.6 million in cap space with which Cleveland would need to sign two additional players. The league requires a minimum of 14 players at the start of the year.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Reveal Decision on Future in New Instagram Post
Much like Irving, the 25-year-old Garland is an elite scorer and shooter, and his developmental timeline aligns well with Doncic's.
Hunter is a versatile two-way forward and Strus would represent some improved perimeter defense and scoring.
Swartz projects that James would join incumbent Cleveland All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in the team's starting lineup, while the departure of Strus and Garland would require a bench piece to be elevated, likely Sam Merrill. Guard Lonzo Ball, forward Larry Nance Jr., and forward Dean Wade would likely be the Cavaliers' top bench pieces in this scenario.
In an injury-weakened Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers might have enough to make the NBA Finals even without making these moves. But health concerns and questions about the fit of Mitchell and Garland have plagued the club in recent seasons.
More news:
Surprising Center Named as Trade Option For Lakers
Lakers Officially Waive Big Man in Surprise Roster Move
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.