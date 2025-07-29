Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Reveal Decision on Future in New Instagram Post
21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has apparently made a decision on his immediate NBA future.
Despite picking up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, James seemed to use his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, as something of a proxy by which he could air his grievances with the franchise.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told Shams Charania of ESPN, seemingly insinuating that he didn't think the roster heading into free agency was equipped to do that.
Since L.A. traded to acquire five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic as the highlight of a blockbuster midseason trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, the 26-year-old has become the primary focus of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's team building.
"He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
Last year, despite fielding a roster led by three ball-dominant defensive liabilities in James, Doncic, and shooting guard Austin Reaves, the Lakers finished with a 50-32 record and a and a weirdly competent defense (the Lakers' 112.2 opponent points allowed per game ranked 10th among 30 teams).
But Los Angeles promptly fell apart in the playoffs' first round, falling in five games to a deeper, bigger, more athletic Minnesota Timberwolves squad.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future," Paul added. "We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Since Paul's statement to Charania, the Lakers have added new starting center Deandre Ayton, floor-spacing forward Jake LaRavia, and former three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart, while letting 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith depart for the rival Houston Rockets. L.A. also traded up in the draft to acquire Arkansas forward Adou Thierro with the No. 36 pick.
Still, rumors persisted that James could try to force a trade out of town, negotiate a contract buyout with the Lakers to sign elsewhere, or just call it a career after a record-tying 22 NBA seasons.
The 40-year-old James shed some light on his thinking Monday.
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line (via Substack), James shared a fresh Instagram Story video, capturing the 6-foot-9 superstar apparently being driven to an early morning workout.
"Let's get! [King emoji]! Year 23 coming soon!" James exclaimed.
Elsewhere in his Instagram Stories for the day, James shared footage of himself breathing heavily after a workout.
The four-time champ posted words of encouragement to himself atop that video.
"You OK big fella! Keep going," James wrote.
James also shared a photo of himself after a scrimmage, alongside JUSHOOP trainers Chris Johnson and Cory Smith. to the tune of the Jay-Z classic "Roc Boys (And The Winner IS)."
