Lakers Could Face Uncomfortable Offseason Questions with Early Playoff Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers may have a long offseason ahead of them.
After losing Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-113, in an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday, the Lakers find themselves in an ominous 3-1 hole in the first round for the second straight season.
21-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James has, quite famously, mounted a comeback from a 3-1 deficit before, when his then-Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. Of course, he was merely 31 years old then, not 40 with all of this mileage.
Doncic, too, led a 3-1 series comeback during his then-Dallas Mavericks' second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in 2022, leading to his first internet-breaking NBA meme.
Of course, those rallies were many years and one team ago for both stars. James, in particular, is no longer in his athletic prime. Although defensively he looked terrific for much of Game 4, his offense lagged at the end of the contest.
Doncic, too, looked a bit tired.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
That could be due, in part, to head coach JJ Redick not even slightly trusting anyone outside of a five-man group of Doncic, James, starters Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
For the first time in playoff history, Redick did not make a single substitution in the second half, effectively exhausting everyone late.
When Los Angeles pulled the trigger on a disastrously one-sided trade to land Doncic from the Mavericks in February, the Lakers suddenly seemed destined to vault themselves into the conversation as long-term contenders.
That said, the team's loss of 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis led to a clear void around the rim.
The Lakers initially addressed that issue with a trade for 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, only to rescind the deal when he failed his physical.
Unfortunately, Los Angeles undid the deal after the season's trade deadline, meaning the team was without a true rim-running center heading into the postseason.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Sends NSFW Playoff Message to Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Now, the No. 3-seeded Lakers look to be in line for an earlier-than-expected playoff departure.
The team's current starting center, Jaxson Hayes, played all of 4:21 in the contest. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt suited up for just 6:43. Instead of trusting those bigs, Redick leaned on playing Hachimura and James out-of-position as his occasional small-ball centers.
Hayes will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. His play to close out the regular season seemed to suggest a raise was imminent, but his performance against Minnesota may kill his market. Will L.A. keep him around?
James has a $52.7 million player option for 2025-26. If he doesn't think the Lakers can compete, or at least can trade a Gabe Vincent or Vanderbilt to bring back a traditional starting-caliber center, will he still pick up that option?
WIll the Lakers still sign Doncic to a lucrative contract extension this offseason, after he has struggled with his health and fitness?
All these questions can be postponed and/or quelled if the Lakers can rally and prolong their postseason.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.