Lakers' Bronny James Getting His Own Signature Shoe
It only makes sense that Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James would get involved in the shoe game.
After all, his father is involved with one of the most recognizable shoe collections to date through Nike. Following in the footsteps of his father and many who've come before him, the younger James is set to release his own shoe — the Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus — on Sep. 12.
This coincidentally will coincide with LeBron James coming out with the LeBron 23 paying homage to the fact both he and his son play together in the NBA on the same team.
Bronny James is a Nike Alum
This also isn't the first time the younger James has collaborated with Nike. Back in 2022, Bronny signed an NIL deal with the company when in high school at Sierra Canyon. He ultimately played one year at USC before being drafted in the second round by the Lakers.
According to Joyce Li of Hypebeast, the "Bronny" will retail for $170.
"In a powerful nod to the future of the James family dynasty, has officially revealed the in a special 'Bronny' colorway," Li writes. "This release marks a significant moment, highlighting Bronny as the next generation of talent to be celebrated by the brand."
Bronny James spent most of his 2024-25 rookie season marinating with L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He flashed some intriguing defensive and scoring potential at that level, averaging 21.9 points on .443/.380/.815 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals in his 11 regular season NBAGL contests.
"The shoe’s design features a clean and vibrant aesthetic," Li adds. "A Sail and Pale Ivory base creates a neutral canvas for striking Hyper Pink and Hyper Royal accents, colors that have been prominent in Bronny’s on-court appearances. This thoughtful color palette not only makes a bold visual statement but also directly connects the shoe to the young athlete.
"The 'Bronny' colorway carries forward the lightweight construction and durable traction of the NXXT Gen model, which was specifically designed to handle the fast-paced nature of today’s game," Li notes. "This sneaker is not just a tribute but a high-performance shoe built for the court."
Some on social media are already ribbing Nike for coming out with this shoe given Bronny's lack of production thus far in his short career. Having said that, Bronny is a brand himself — and millions of people genuinely want to see him succeed at the highest level.
It would only make sense for the company to come out with a shoe highlighting Bronny and everything he brings to the table from a marketing standpoint.
