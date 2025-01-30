Lakers Center Anthony Davis Selected For 10th NBA All-Star Game
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has been named to his 10th All-Star team, this year as a reserve, per the "Inside The NBA" broadcast on TNT.
The L.A. superstar will join his Lakers teammate LeBron James, a starter on his 21nd overall All-Star squad, on the 2025 team in San Francisco next month.
Even though James is starting over Davis this year, Davis has been unequivocally the team's best player and its new offensive fulcrum under first-year head coach JJ Redick.
More Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith Injury Status for Lakers vs Wizards
Whether the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product will even be available to suit up in Chase Center two weeks from now remains to be seen. The 31-year-old is currently sidelined with an abdominal muscle injury, and is set to be reassessed by the Los Angeles medical team next week. Being reassessed next week doesn't necessarily guarantee Davis will actually be able to play next week, however.
Instead, the Lakers may opt to sit the big man through the All-Star break. Were that to happen, it would open up another All-Star slot for someone else in the West.
Although it's exciting that Davis was recognized for his terrific two-way play on the hardwood with his 10th All-Star berth in 13 pro seasons, the All-Star game itself (slated for Sunday, February 16, at San Francisco's Chase Center) is fairly meaningless. If there's any question about his health heading into that matchup, it would behoove Davis to prioritize rest over glitz.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big' This Year
Beyond James, Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic make pu the other West All-Star starters.
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, L.A. Clippers point guard James Harden, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama join Davis as reserves.
Through 42 healthy games this season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the floor and 78.8 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals a night.
More Lakers:
Los Angeles Reportedly Out of Running for Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox Trade
Full List of Lakers Assets Heading into Trade Deadline
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.