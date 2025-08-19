Lakers Coach Says Luka Doncic Is 'Still Work in Progress' After Insane Body Transformation
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean addressed superstar Luka Doncic's improved physical conditioning ahead of the 2026 NBA season.
Doncic has committed to a revamped offseason program that has seen him looking noticeably skinnier and in better shape.
He was able to shed excess weight while adding muscle, and in an appearance with Men's Health magazine, he looked in his best shape of his career.
The Slovenian star is with his national team as they gear up for EuroBasket 2025, and St. Jean is alongside Doncic.
While in Europe, the Lakers coach spoke with Edvinas Jablonskis of Basketball News about Doncic's offseason work.
"I think it's still a work in progress. I think the summer's not over yet. And he's going to continue to get better," St. Jean said.
"I think we'll continue to see as he gets more in-game shape with some rhythm.""He's been doing a lot of training, and now he's going to be playing five-on-five competition. His game last week [the conversation took place on Friday] was the first time he's played five-on-five in a long time.
"So it's a work in progress. We'll continue to see him play more and more, and as the tournament progresses, and then getting ready for the Lakers season.
"I think he's done a fantastic job working hard the entire summer. And that's something that we're going to wait and see. But that's the goal, right, is for him to continue to be able to push and play."
This is not the first time that Doncic has come into a season in shape. During several campaigns in Dallas, he came into the season looking ready, though he slowly lost his shape throughout the season.
Doncic enters a crucial year, one where many are predicting an MVP-caliber season. The Lakers have a good roster, not a great one, which will mean a heavy burden will be on Doncic.
"He's somebody who plays a lot of heavy minutes, and he carries a heavy load. So that's going to be important for him as he continues to improve his conditioning. But we're really proud of him and he's done a great job so far," St. Jean added.
