Will the Lakers Extend Rui Hachimura Before Season? Insider Answers
NBA insider Jovan Buha predicts the Los Angeles Lakers will give forward Rui Hachimura a contract extension before the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season.
“With the current intel I have, I do not expect Rui to be extended by the Lakers in the next six weeks,” Buha said. “It’s certainly possible that something happens, but most of what’s been out there is them wanting to keep the books clean and wanting to see whether he starts or whether he’s their sixth man and how the pieces fit this year.”
Hachimura served as a key part of the Lakers' last season, starting 57 of his 59 games played in 2024-25. He averaged 13.1 points per night on more than 50 percent shooting, with 5.0 rebounds per game to boot.
The Lakers have the 27-year-old under contract through the 2025-26 season, and could give him more time in LA if he continues to impress. The Athletic's Dan Woike believes Hachimura will remain in LA with another good season, but could also be traded due to his contract's status.
"Another good season and you could argue that he should be with the Lakers for another multi-year stint, even if it eats into some of their future flexibility," Woike wrote. "But if the defensive gains weren’t real and the shooting suffers (it’s been two full seasons of being really good), keeping the books clean becomes the better option."
The Lakers made a depth signing this offseason in Jake LaRavia, who will occupy some of the time Hachimura and forward Jarred Vanderbilt split last season. With a few solid options behind him, the Lakers could realistically decide to move on midway through the season if things get desperate enough.
Hachimura has had a solid couple of seasons in LA, and has proven he has what it takes to compete in the West, though his health has been a minor issue since swapping coasts.
If the forward can stay healthy and continue improving on the defensive side of the ball, the Lakers will be lucky to have him as an asset on a team that could realistically push for a championship in the upcoming season and beyond.
