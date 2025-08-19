Lakers Coach Shares Optimism About LeBron James and Luka Doncic Duo Ahead of Season
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short last season. LA was bounced in five games against the much younger and athletic Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers finished as the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference, and the expectations were sky high for them entering the playoffs, and how could they not be?
The Lakers were led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The two had established themselves as a prominent duo in the league, although they had only played a little over 20 games together.
Although the two won more than they lost together, it was clear that they left a ton of meat on the bone last season. James and Doncic had very little time to get right together, and that was evident when the playoffs rolled around.
However, that should all change this season as they have had a lot of time to get to know each other and build chemistry, at least that is the hope.
If you ask Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean, he thinks that with a full preseason and training camp ahead for Doncic and James, their relationship will only strengthen on the court.
"The idea of Luka having an opportunity to play in training camp with us is going to be critical, and getting this team to build their chemistry and work together. This season, we're poised and excited to have a training camp together," St. Jean said.
"LeBron and Luka being able to spend more time together, we think, will be really positive for both of them and obviously our team."
In 23 games last season, James and Doncic went 15-8. In those games, the Lakers averaged 116.1 points per game and allowed 114.1 points per game per 100 possessions.
The Lakers star duo is an elite one on paper, but they have yet to show that when it matters most. With ample time to prepare and game plan together, this duo should not only win a ton of games, but establish itself as one of the best duos in the league.
James will turn 41 this season, while Doncic won't turn 27 until more than halfway through the season.
It's clear that Doncic is the present and future of the team. Nonetheless, if these two are on the same page, the Lakers could be one of the top teams in the Western Conference once again.
