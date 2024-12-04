Lakers Confirm Austin Reaves Will Miss Third Straight Game Against Heat
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves will miss his third consecutive game due to a left pelvic contusion.
Reaves has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of their match against the Miami Heat.
The 26-year-old last played on Friday against the Thunder, where he suffered a hard fall that has left him out for almost a week. Lakers head coach JJ Redick ruled Reaves day-to-day.
Reaves' participation in Wednesday's shootaround gives the guard a good chance to return to action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Lakers have been horrid in their last three games, especially their last two without Reaves, averaging only 92.7 points per game.
Reaves has played like the Lakers' third-best player this season, averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and is shooting 44 percent and 35 percent from three.
With Reaves out for the contest, the Lakers will look for more production out of guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell was in the starting lineup on Monday, and that could be the case for Wednesday's contest.
With Reaves out, the Lakers will look for more production from their other backcourt players, such as Russell, Max Christie, and Gabe Vincent.
The Lakers have been one of the more injured teams this season, as they have been without two of their top frontcourt players: Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Reaves has been one of the more consistent players for L.A. regarding his play and his availability for the past two and a half years. Last season, he played in all 82 games despite playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
The Lakers also have Anthony Davis and second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino on the injury report. Davis is listed as probable for Wednesday's game. He continues to deal with his left plantar fasciitis, and the probable tag will be the new norm for the big man for the remainder of the season.
Unless Davis doesn't get treatment for his foot or wakes up not feeling well because of it, he will be on the court.
Hood-Schifino is dealing with left groin soreness. The 21-year-old last played on Sunday against the Jazz, playing 13 minutes and recording four points, one rebound, one assist, and one block off the bench.
Hood-Schifino hasn't seen much playing time, even when healthy.
