Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Named Target of Surprising Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers could look like an entirely different team by the time the 2025-26 season rolls around.
The expectation surrounding the Lakers is that they will make one or two big moves to bolster their roster. The Lakers want to compete for a title not only this upcoming season but for years to come and they’ll try to make moves in order to reach that goal.
Los Angeles will be at the forefront of the summer, and one of their many glaring questions is the future of Jaxson Hayes. Hayes’ season did not go as planned, particularly towards the end of the season.
Hayes will now enter free agency this summer and while the Lakers would love to sign him back in a backup center role, he could be highly sought after. One surprise rival who could have their eye on Hayes is the Boston Celtics.
According to Brain Robb of Mass Live, Hayes is a player the Celtics could go after this offseason.
“At that price tag, Brad Stevens would probably be looking at the likes of Mason Plumlee, Jaxson Hayes or Paul Reed on the free agent market, unless some bigger names slip through the cracks.”
Hayes became largely unplayable down the stretch for the Lakers. JJ Redick leaned into a small-ball approach, and with virtually no reliable center depth behind Hayes, the team had little choice but to downsize. It wasn’t ideal, but the lack of options forced their hand — and ultimately, that shift played a major role in their downfall against the Timberwolves in the playoffs.
The Celtics could benefit from a potential Hayes signing. Boston is likely to make some big moves in order to cut salary from their books, and once they accomplish that, they could look at Hayes’ way to fill the center depth.
Boston’s options at the center position may be dim, and Hayes is a player who could fill that hole in a limited role.
The Lakers and Hayes could part ways with each other, as it is no secret that L.A. will look to bolster their center position by adding two big men who they could rely on game in and game out. Hayes could be on his way out, and if he is, Boston could be a team that could make a move on him.
More Lakers news: Predicting Lakers' Austin Reaves Trade Value After Wild Desmond Bane Deal
Former Lakers Guard Traded in Blockbuster Deal for Desmond Bane
Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.