Lakers Upgrade Austin Reaves’ Injury Status Ahead of Knicks Match
The Los Angeles Lakers could welcome back star guard Austin Reaves for their marquee matchup on Thursday against the New York Knicks.
Reaves, who has missed the last two games due to a right calf strain, has been upgraded to probable.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
The 26-year-old last played on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He played only nine minutes, leaving early due to a calf issue.
After suffering the injury and getting an MRI the next day, the Lakers listed Reaves as day-to-day, which is massive news for L.A. The Lakers have been without their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for the last three games after he suffered a left patellar tendinopathy in their match last Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed Reaves' injury earlier this week, saying he felt like his day-to-day status was good news.
"I feel like it was good news that there wasn't anything structural or any muscle injury," Redick told reporters. "So we'll manage him like we would any other player and when he's ready to go, he'll be back."
The 26-year-old has been stellar for the Lakers and has had his best season as a pro. In his fourth season, he is averaging career highs across the board, tallying 19.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 51 games and 34.7 minutes of action.
The Arkansas native has played like the Lakers' best player at times. Head coach JJ Redick has given him the freedom to play how he wants, and he's thrived thus far.
Reaves has been relatively healthy throughout his career. However, he did suffer a pelvic issue at the beginning of the season when he fell hard against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He missed five games due to that injury.
Although Reaves has missed the last two games, the Lakers have had no issue, winning both, including their latest one against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers won relatively easily, but their matchup against the Knicks will be tough. Thursday's game will be the second and final matchup against New York.
In their last matchup, on Feb. 1, the Lakers won, and Reaves was great, recording 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
