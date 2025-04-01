Lakers Could Land $27M Center in Massive New Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers feel really good about where their roster is right now. Still, they have a hole at center without Anthony Davis manning the middle. This trade proposal would fix that. Here is the proposal:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2031 First-Round Pick (LAL)
Adding Nic Claxton as a rim protector would make the Lakers a lot more formidable. Their defense in the post is what is holding them back right now.
Claxton is one of the best shot-blockers and rebounders in the NBA. Having him back in the paint, being able to fix the mistakes being made by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves would really make them scary.
The Lakers would gladly give up both Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent in order to get Claxton. Adding the first-round pick is what is really enticing for the Nets.
Brooklyn needs to rebuild. Any draft capital that they can get to help with that is what they should be looking for. Adding the first-round pick on top of two solid players makes this a good trade for the Nets as well.
The biggest problem for the Lakers is that there will be a lot of competition for Claxton. He's one of the best young players in the NBA. Brooklyn could drive the price up.
That means that the Lakers could have to overpay in order to acquire someone like Claxton. There are some other centers available for trade, so they might have to explore that.
This is a very fair trade for both teams. If this is a proposal that happens this summer, both teams should seriously consider agreeing to it.
Fixing the center spot is the one thing that the Lakers need in order to become a perennial contender. Once that spot is secure, they have a great roster moving forward for the next ten years.
Claxton is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Gabe Vincent is averaging 6.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
