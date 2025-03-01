Lakers Could Look to Release Forward to Optimize Roster Before Postseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll.
They've won five games in a row, 17 of their last 21, and are within striking distance to the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference.
The Lakers are in a great spot as things stand, and with this very daunting month of March ahead, it will be exciting to see how this team finishes the season.
It will also be interesting to see who finishes on the roster by the end of the season. Just because the trade deadline has come and gone doesn't mean the Lakers are done making moves to their roster.
The Lakers could make a move or two in the coming days to ensure they have the best roster in their pursuit of a title. That could happen at the expense of veteran forward Cam Reddish or center Alex Len.
The Lakers could waive either player to make room for Jordan Goodwin.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha elaborated on this notion in his latest podcast.
"Technically, the Lakers can waive multiple players, but I don't see them waving more than 2. And if it's 2, I would say it's probably going to be Cam Reddish and Alex Len," Buha mentioned on his latest podcast.
Buha also noted how Shake Milton has two more years on his non-guaranteed contract, which could be a valuable asset on the trade market. Former Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's contract could be compared to Milton's current one.
The team is considering waiving Len and/or Reddish, but they are the most likely candidates. The other option is veteran forward Markieff Morris.
While Morris is an option, it is unlikely to be him as he is a veteran presence, and the top two players, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, respect him.
"He was part of the 2020 title team and he was part of the 2024 Finals run with Dallas," Buha said. "He's kind of a Udonis Haslem type figure in the locker room where he's a guy no one wants to mess with. When he speaks, people listen. If a gun were pointed in my head, I'd rather play Reddish than Morris. However, in terms of locker room hierarchy and who's more important, Markieff Morris is at a higher level.
"Realistically, if they wave someone, it's likely going to be Cam," Buha stated. "If they waive a second player, it would likely be Alex Len, because again, Shake Milton, they have some flexibility there with throwing him into trades down the line. The other 11 players don't make any sense to waive.
"I think it really comes down to Reddish and Len, and more likely Reddish than Len. They can technically cut Cam at any point until the final day of the regular season."
After the Clippers win on Friday, JJ Redick said Goodwin will be part of the Lakers rotation moving forward.
More Lakers: Lakers' Jeanie Buss Admits She Initially Had Reservations About Hiring JJ Redick
Former Lakers First-Round Pick Joins 76ers on Two-Way Contract
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.