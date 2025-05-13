Lakers Could Move Austin Reaves For Incredible Trade Return
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a quite disappointing end to their season, as it ended in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers were favored in the series, but as the games went on, it was abundantly clear that they were the inferior team.
The Lakers now have a massive summer ahead of them, and while they have a ton of decisions to make, guard Austin Reaves will be at the forefront or close to it.
Reaves is coming off a stellar fourth season in the NBA, one in which he established himself as one of the top 50 or maybe top 40 players in the league. While that is the case, many, including NBA podcaster Bill Simmons, believe Reaves will be traded this offseason.
Not only does Simmons believe that, but he thinks the Lakers will get a better package in return compared to what the Dallas Mavericks received from the Lakers in the Luka Doncic trade.
Simmons mentioned this on his podcast, the Bill Simmons podcast.
"When Reaves gets traded this summer — and he will get traded — the stuff they [Lakers] get back for him is gonna make it seem worse that they [Mavericks] didn't get him in the trade," Simmons said.
Reaves has been the topic of discussion for some time now since the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. His future in L.A. is unclear, as he could be a trade candidate for the Lakers as they look to bolster their roster moving forward.
Although Reaves is a fan favorite, the backcourt of Doncic and Reaves moving forward has many people questioning whether or not it is ideal for Doncic. The two need the ball in their hands to reach their full potential, and with Doncic being the superior player, it's clear that the Lakers will cater to the international superstar rather than the former undrafted guard if things were to trend in that direction.
The Lakers can offer Reaves a four-year extension worth $89.2 million—a notable jump from his existing four-year, $53 million deal. While the organization would be thrilled to keep him long-term, the prevailing belief is that Reaves will forgo that extension and opt out after next season.
Should he accept the extension, the Lakers would be responsible for as much as $42.5 million annually. Although Reaves has certainly shown flashes that suggest he's earned a payday, his underwhelming postseason performance may give the front office reason to hesitate.
