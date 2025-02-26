Mark Cuban Spotted Courtside for Lakers vs. Mavericks Showdown
Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban was spotted courtside for Tuesday's Western Conference showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cuban is now the minority owner of the team, owning 27 percent of the Mavericks. He bought the team in 2000 for $285 million.
Cuban is in attendance to see former Mavericks superstar and now Lakers superstar Luka Dončić.
The 66-year-old was responsible for trading for Dončić from the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Dončić was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick, and after Dallas drafted Trae Young with the No. 5 pick, Dallas decided they wanted Dončić.
That trade goes down as one of the best and most impactful in draft night history.
The 25-year-old spent six-plus years in Dallas, and the expectation was that he'd spent his entire career there. However, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and the Dallas ownership had other plans when they decided to trade him to L.A. for superstar center Anthony Davis.
Cuban had some choice words for the Dončić trade when conversing with Bill Gates at the Eisemann Center at a convention.
"I've had a rough week," Cuban told Gates to begin the event per Sarah Hepola of .
"If after you left Microsoft, you found out that (ex-Microsoft CEO) Steve Ballmer traded Windows 11—like, the new hot operating system—for Windows 10, the Hall-of-Fame but older operating system, what would you do?" Cuban asked.
"I might have to hide from the press," Gates replied.
"I know a couple of other people that are in that situation," Cuban said to laughter and applause.
Cuban owned the Dallas Mavericks for 23 years, from 2000 until late 2023.
Cuban is credited with helping the Mavericks improve from a struggling team to NBA champions in 2011 and one of the league's more established and respected teams.
This trade has hit many in the Mavericks community, especially Cuban, to the core.
