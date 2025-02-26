Watch Lakers’ Heartfelt Video Tribute to Former Star Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks for their key matchup on Tuesday night.
While all the attention is on Luka Dončić, the Lakers did their due diligence to recognize their former superstar, Anthony Davis.
Watch this heartfelt video tribute the Lakers did for their former superstar.
Although Davis is not playing tonight, the Lakers took their time to recognize their former star, who played a key role for them over the past five-plus seasons.
Davis is ruled out due to a left adductor strain. If all goes well, the 31-year-old will return to the court by late next week.
Davis' time as a Laker was unforgettable. Although he had his ups and downs in Los Angeles, he will go down as a Laker legend.
In the purple and gold, Davis averaged 24.8 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 28 percent from three in 213 games and 34.4 minutes of action.
As for this season, Davis appeared in 42 games (all starts) and averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes. He was arguably having the best season of his career and certainly his best as a Laker.
In 778 career regular season NBA contests (771 starts) across 13 seasons with Los Angeles (2019-25) and New Orleans (2012-19), the 31-year-old has averaged 24.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes.
Davis helped guide Los Angeles to the NBA championship in 2020 and earned four All-Star selections as a member of the purple and gold. The four-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection is one of eight players in NBA history to win an NBA Championship, an NCAA Championship, and an Olympic gold medal.
Davis was traded to L.A. in the summer of 2019 as part of a blockbuster deal that had them parting ways with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round draft picks, including the Lakers' No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, which later turned to De'Andre Hunter.
Davis is a Lakers legend through and through, and his jersey will be in the rafters at Crypto.Com Arena one day.
