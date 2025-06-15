Lakers' Dalton Knecht Claims LeBron James Could Play Deep Into His Forties
The Los Angeles Lakers have a monumental offseason ahead of them. L.A. has a ton on their plate and a lot of it will hinge on what the front office is willing to do.
The Lakers have the tools to bolster their roster for next season; however, it does take two to tango. L.A. is expected to do all they can to build the best team possible, and if they were to do that, they will most likely need to part ways with their rookie guard Dalton Knecht.
The Lakers were close to dealing Knecht in February for Mark Williams; however, the deal fell through. With the Lakers being so willing to give up on Knecht, the expectation is they will do the same this offseason.
Knecht’s future in Los Angeles is certainly hanging in the balance; nonetheless, he remains a Laker for the time being. The rookie guard was caught at the airport by TMZ and was bombarded with questions. The interviewer asked Knecht about his superstar teammate, LeBron James, and how long he could go for.
The 24-year-old said the 40-year-old said he could play for at least five to ten more years.
“He said he can play another 5, 10 years,” Knecht said of his Hall of Fame-bound teammate. “So, me and ‘Bron could run it for another five, 10 years. Why not?!”
James’s career is certainly closer to the end than the beginning. He just finished his 22nd season in the NBA.
Even though he performed at a first-team All-NBA level, it’s obvious he can’t keep this up forever. James has maintained elite production for so long that the question of when it all winds down still lingers.
Injuries have slowed him at times, but when he’s on the floor — and more often than not, he is — the four-time MVP continues to be remarkably effective.
The 2025-26 campaign could mark the end of his legendary run. And if it does, what a ride it's been. This past season, James averaged 24.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 70 games.
