Lakers Defeat Timberwolves, Snap Seven-Game Season Opener Losing Streak
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves and are now 1-0 to start the 2024-25 campaign. L.A. beat the T-Wolves, 110-103.
The Lakers come out on top and snap their seven-season opener losing streak. Before Tuesday night, the last time the Lakers won a season opener was in 2016.
L.A. failed to start the season 1-0 for the last seven years, but that has finally ended.
The Lakers were brilliant all game long, including their superstar Anthony Davis. On Tuesday night, Davis looked like the best player in the league, recording 36 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the field, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 38 minutes on the court.
On top of his stellar night, Davis notched his 100th 25-point, 15-rebound game of his career.
Davis played like an MVP, and if he can continue this type of play for the rest of the season, he could be well on his way to winning it for the first time in his career.
Still, L.A. has 81 more of these, but Tuesday was a great start to the season.
The Lakers shot 44.2 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three. They made 42 shots on 95 field attempts and only five threes on 30 attempts.
L.A. only committed seven turnovers and 46 rebounds. Although the Lakers were outrebounded by one, 47-46, L.A. won the turnover and the free throw battle, shooting 84 percent on 21-of-25 compared to 20-of-27 for 74 percent.
Following Davis' spectacular 36-point performance, L.A.'s second-leading scorer was forward Rui Hachimura, not LeBron James. Hachimura scored 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes of action.
As for LeBron, he scored 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. James only played in 29 minutes in last year's season opener as the prior coaching staff wanted to conserve him.
Compared to the previous one, this coaching staff is clearly night and day.
The night was temporarily overshadowed by LeBron and his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James. The two made history as they became the first-ever father-son duo in the NBA.
They shared a moment on the court together with four minutes left in the first half. Bronny entered the game and attempted two shots, recording zero points and one rebound.
Bronny will likely make his way to the G League sooner rather than later. The Lakers' next opponent on Friday night will be their division rival, the Phoenix Suns, as they look to improve to 2-0.
