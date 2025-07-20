Lakers Discussing Trade Following Marcus Smart Signing: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Marcus Smart after he was bought out from his contract by the Washington Wizards.
Smart agreed to a two year, $11 million deal with the Lakers, though the second year is a player option.
The Lakers, however, will need to trim their roster in order to make room for their latest signing.
According to reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers are set to waive Shake Milton before tomorrow's guaranteed contract deadline, though he won't save enough money to make room for Smart.
Instead, the Lakers will also need to waive Jordan Goodwin or trade away one of their expiring contracts, according to sources.
The Lakers have several contracts expiring after the coming season. The players on expiring contracts are Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Maxi Kleber.
All four players should net a potential asset or role player. President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka faces an uphill battle getting a trade of value over the line.
NBA teams will know that Pelinka needs to get a deal done or lose Goodwin. They could use it as leverage for a better deal which might put the Lakers in a bind.
The Lakers are high on Goodwin, and head coach J.J. Redick praised the guard's effort level last season.
A Lakers trade should be on the horizon soon, especially if Pelinka wants to get value from these expiring contracts who might not stay on the team long-term.
